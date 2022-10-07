Northwest Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29.

