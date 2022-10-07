Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,503 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 116,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 5,608,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,635,000 after acquiring an additional 214,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $21.68 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.