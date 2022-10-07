NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.
NovaGold Resources Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 45.44.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources
About NovaGold Resources
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovaGold Resources (NG)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.