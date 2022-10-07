NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Issues Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44. NovaGold Resources has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 51.94 and a current ratio of 45.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

About NovaGold Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 221.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 424,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,244 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 161,472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after acquiring an additional 155,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,997 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

