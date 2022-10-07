NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stake Lowered by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,033 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $47.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.19.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

