Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $446,335.66

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Nuco.cloud has a total market cap of $446,335.66 and $49,727.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud token can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s launch date was November 5th, 2013. Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 tokens. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @nucocloud. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud.

Nuco.cloud Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuco.cloud (NCDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2013and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nuco.cloud has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 25,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Nuco.cloud is 0.01803066 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,108.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nuco.cloud/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

