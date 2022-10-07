NuCypher (NU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.84 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One NuCypher token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $106.81 million and $5.84 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

