Nurse Cat (NCAT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nurse Cat (NCAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Nurse Cat has a market capitalization of $16,450.43 and approximately $10,565.00 worth of Nurse Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nurse Cat token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nurse Cat has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nurse Cat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00145752 BTC.

Nurse Cat Profile

Nurse Cat’s launch date was April 13th, 2022. Nurse Cat’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,000,000 tokens. Nurse Cat’s official Twitter account is @nursecatm2e. The official website for Nurse Cat is nursecat.co.

Buying and Selling Nurse Cat

According to CryptoCompare, “Nurse Cat (NCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Nurse Cat has a current supply of 900,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nurse Cat is 0.00003544 USD and is up 28.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12,154.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nursecat.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nurse Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nurse Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nurse Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nurse Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nurse Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.