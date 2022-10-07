Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
NXC stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
