Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

NXC stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

