Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

