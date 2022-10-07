Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.