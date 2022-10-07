Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $10.91 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

