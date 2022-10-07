NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.54, for a total transaction of C$316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,803,522.68. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Insiders have sold a total of 133,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,334 in the last three months.

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$12.25 on Friday. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.39 and a 12-month high of C$14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 2.7980792 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

