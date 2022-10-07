NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.4% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.