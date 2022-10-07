NXM Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $700.00 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, NXM has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $288.83 million and approximately $700.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for $43.80 or 0.00223511 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,593.52 or 0.99980559 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002551 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052406 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063572 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022165 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005027 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 44.40622246 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $6,823.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

