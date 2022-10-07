Nxt (NXT) Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $26,196.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is talk.jelurida.com. The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt. The Reddit community for Nxt is https://reddit.com/r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @nxtcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

According to CryptoCompare, “Nxt (NXT) is a cryptocurrency . Nxt has a current supply of 998,999,941.50769. The last known price of Nxt is 0.00310879 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $22,680.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jelurida.com/nxt.”

