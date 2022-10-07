O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 27,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 4.0 %

Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VZ. UBS Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

