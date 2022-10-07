O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 162,393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,189,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 281,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61,102 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.