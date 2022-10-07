Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 11.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 639,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 131,498 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

OTLY opened at 2.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.87. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 2.48 and a 1 year high of 16.13.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

