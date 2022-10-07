OAX (OAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.44 Million

OAX (OAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OAX token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001185 BTC on exchanges. OAX has a market cap of $17.95 million and approximately $21.44 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OAX has traded up 148.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OAX Token Profile

OAX’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is https://reddit.com/r/openanx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official website is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @oax_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX (OAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OAX has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 77,045,250.57684319 in circulation. The last known price of OAX is 0.23791891 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $4,019,100.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oax.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars.

