Obsidium Price Down 48.2% Over Last 7 Days (OBS)

Obsidium (OBS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Obsidium has a total market capitalization of $24,363.60 and $80,496.00 worth of Obsidium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Obsidium has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One Obsidium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obsidium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003259 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00145734 BTC.

Obsidium Token Profile

Obsidium launched on January 20th, 2022. Obsidium’s total supply is 14,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,075,000 tokens. Obsidium’s official website is obsidium.io. Obsidium’s official Twitter account is @obsidium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Obsidium’s official message board is medium.com/@obsidium.

Obsidium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidium (OBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Obsidium has a current supply of 14,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Obsidium is 0.00480077 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://obsidium.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obsidium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Obsidium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obsidium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.