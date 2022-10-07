Obyte (GBYTE) Price Tops $15.42

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Obyte has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $7,510.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for $15.42 or 0.00078751 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Obyte alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

Obyte launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 759,191 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is https://reddit.com/r/obyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is blog.obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @obyteorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Obyte (GBYTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2016. Obyte has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 823,237.33733124 in circulation. The last known price of Obyte is 15.61805704 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,663.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://obyte.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.