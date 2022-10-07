Occam.Fi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,170.00 (OCC)

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. Occam.Fi has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $28,170.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Occam.Fi token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded 70.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Safe Universe (SFU) traded 74.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006642 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Token (POS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

OCC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 tokens. The Reddit community for Occam.Fi is https://reddit.com/r/occamfi. Occam.Fi’s official website is occam.fi. The official message board for Occam.Fi is medium.com/occam-finance. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @occamfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Occam.Fi (OCC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Occam.Fi has a current supply of 99,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Occam.Fi is 0.28085323 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $37,774.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://occam.fi/.”

