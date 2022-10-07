OceanEx Token (OCE) Market Cap Achieves $580,242.39

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One OceanEx Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OceanEx Token has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $580,242.39 and approximately $609.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

OceanEx Token Token Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 tokens. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is https://reddit.com/r/oceanex. OceanEx Token’s official website is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@oceanex. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @oceanexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OceanEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OceanEx Token (OCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the VeChain platform. OceanEx Token has a current supply of 8,811,756,112.4 with 1,788,038,022.4 in circulation. The last known price of OceanEx Token is 0.00032373 USD and is up 4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $519.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oceanex.pro/.”

