Octopus Protocol (OPS) Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Octopus Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34,385.35 and $26,148.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Octopus Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Octopus Protocol’s genesis date was June 9th, 2020. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,354,175 tokens. Octopus Protocol’s official message board is octopusprotocol.medium.com. The Reddit community for Octopus Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/octopus_protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Octopus Protocol’s official website is www.octopus.exchange. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Octopus Protocol has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Octopus Protocol is 0.00128733 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $18,032.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.octopus.exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

