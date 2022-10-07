Oddz (ODDZ) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week

Oddz (ODDZ) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz token can currently be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Oddz Token Profile

Oddz was first traded on March 17th, 2021. Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 tokens. Oddz’s official message board is medium.com/oddz-finance. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oddz is oddz.fi.

Buying and Selling Oddz

According to CryptoCompare, “Oddz (ODDZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oddz has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 65,869,994 in circulation. The last known price of Oddz is 0.01966591 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $480,419.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oddz.fi/.”

