ODIN PROTOCOL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $532,447.09 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $532,447.09 and approximately $3,149.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,332,244 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/odinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ODIN PROTOCOL is odinprotocol.io. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ODIN PROTOCOL is medium.com/@odinprotocol.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ODIN PROTOCOL has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 17,468,924.65951912 in circulation. The last known price of ODIN PROTOCOL is 0.03087267 USD and is down -9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $3,340.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://odinprotocol.io/.”

