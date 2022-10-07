ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 24.6% Over Last Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 25th, 2019. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved.Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

