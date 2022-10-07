Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $668,639.47 and approximately $256,159.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is https://reddit.com/r/odysseyocn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/ocn. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @odysseyocn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey (OCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Odyssey has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Odyssey is 0.00008229 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $182,761.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ocnex.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.