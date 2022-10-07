OG Fan Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $8.99 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.11 or 0.00026038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00045576 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000579 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001827 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $318.05 or 0.01620528 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030385 BTC.

OG Fan Token Token Profile

OG is a Proof of Authority token that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757,909 tokens. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OG Fan Token (OG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. OG Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 1,274,535 in circulation. The last known price of OG Fan Token is 5.17570502 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $3,436,407.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/og/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OG Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.