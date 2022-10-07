OIN Finance (OIN) Market Capitalization Tops $533,673.98

OIN Finance (OIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $533,673.98 and $11,315.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 tokens. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @financeoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

Buying and Selling OIN Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “OIN Finance (OIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OIN Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 32,950,759.25693466 in circulation. The last known price of OIN Finance is 0.0162932 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $10,592.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oin.finance/.”

