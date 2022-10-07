OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 3,225 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 94.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.32.

Shares of UPS opened at $165.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.42 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

