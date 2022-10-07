OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 2,098 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

SBUX opened at $89.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.53. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

