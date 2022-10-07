OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 27,837 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after buying an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after buying an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

