OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $16,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 344,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.95 and a 200-day moving average of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.