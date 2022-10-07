OLD National Bancorp IN Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,407 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Clorox to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Clorox in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.25.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $130.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.61 and a 200 day moving average of $142.73. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $186.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.88%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

