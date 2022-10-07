OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,410,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.47.

ISRG opened at $197.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.28 and its 200-day moving average is $227.86. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.94 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

