OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $75.99 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

