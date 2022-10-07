OLD National Bancorp IN Invests $2.45 Million in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.28.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $499.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $488.91 and a 200-day moving average of $465.05. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $514.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.