OLD National Bancorp IN Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $36.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.72 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

