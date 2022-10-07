OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 18,383 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 711.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 245,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,375,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,485,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

