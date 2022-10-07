OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after buying an additional 1,258,340 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,306,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 613,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,674,000 after purchasing an additional 609,482 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,128.8% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 226,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 223,565 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $22.01 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $91.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.50.

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

