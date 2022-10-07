OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,345 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,297,000 after buying an additional 2,305,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,777,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after purchasing an additional 644,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

American Electric Power Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.22 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

