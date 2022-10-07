OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 110,078 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 609,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 210,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 147.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM opened at $44.14 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.77.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

