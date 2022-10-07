OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 612,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,815,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Centene by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,040,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 132,280 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $80.24 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.21 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price target on Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.85.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

