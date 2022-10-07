Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.58.

Olin Stock Down 1.0 %

OLN opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 8.41%.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Olin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Olin by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 101,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Olin by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Olin by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Olin by 1,350.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

