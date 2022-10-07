Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 92.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 10,247 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,871,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,888,000 after buying an additional 487,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.80%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

