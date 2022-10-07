Omni Trading Down 23.1% Over Last 7 Days (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Omni has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008241 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $937,382.18 and approximately $312.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020907 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00269089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001313 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003148 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000190 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,376 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is https://reddit.com/r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

