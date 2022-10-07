Oncolytics Biotech’s (ONC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 price objective on Oncolytics Biotech and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at C$1.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$2.92.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

