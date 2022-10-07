One Cash Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $198,366.00 (ONC)

One Cash (ONC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, One Cash has traded 37.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cash has a total market capitalization of $198,366.00 and approximately $46,709.00 worth of One Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One One Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get One Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

One Cash Profile

One Cash was first traded on December 23rd, 2020. One Cash’s total supply is 7,407 tokens. The official website for One Cash is onecash.finance. One Cash’s official message board is misaackman.medium.com. One Cash’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling One Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “One Cash (ONC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. One Cash has a current supply of 7,407 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of One Cash is 0.12233352 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $27,101.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onecash.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire One Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy One Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for One Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for One Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.