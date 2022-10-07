OneLedger Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (OLT)

OneLedger (OLT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, OneLedger has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. OneLedger has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $120,965.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010839 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

About OneLedger

OneLedger launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 506,936,797 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @oneledgertech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OneLedger is blog.oneledger.io. The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io.

OneLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger (OLT) is a cryptocurrency . OneLedger has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 506,936,796.9824598 in circulation. The last known price of OneLedger is 0.0060708 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $123,772.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oneledger.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

