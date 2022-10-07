OneRoot Network (RNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,909.00

OneRoot Network (RNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One OneRoot Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $454,278.87 and $9,909.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network was first traded on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @onerootnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneRoot Network (RNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OneRoot Network has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 284,073,816.715856 in circulation. The last known price of OneRoot Network is 0.00161423 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $21,381.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oneroot.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.