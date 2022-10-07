Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.22

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $194.28 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology (ONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Ontology has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 875,249,524 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology is 0.22447751 USD and is down -2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $11,070,552.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

